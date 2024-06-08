Bret Boswell Headlines an 18-Run Night For Railroaders

Cleburne, TX - 3B Bret Boswell went 3-for-5 with three RBI including a two-run home run in the second inning as the Railroaders once again scored double-digit runs with an 18-3 win over the Gary SouthShore RailCats on Friday Night at La Moderna Field.

Cleburne has now scored 41 runs in the past two games.

Boswell was one of three Railroaders to go yard in the win with SS Carter Aldrete getting his ninth of the year and DH Brian O'Grady earned his 12th, which now gives him the league lead.

O'Grady drove in three runs off of four hits which puts his RBI mark at 38 on the year, extending his lead to 12 over second place.

Once again the run total overshadowed a Railroader first on the mound. In game three, it was LHP Antonio Velez making his Cleburne debut and pitching well while tonight it was RHP Luke Boyd making his first start in his professional career. Boyd made three appearances for the Railroaders on relief but got the start today and impressed.

The former Baylor Bear went 4.1 IP, dispersed seven hits, allowed three earned runs, and struck out two batters.

Boyd started a chain of great pitching overall for Cleburne as RHP Kristian Scott picked up the win after 1.2 IP and only one hit. Scott now holds a 3-0 record.

More fireworks are set for Saturday night at La Moderna Field along with First Responders Night as the Railroaders look to continue their success against Gary SouthShore. First pitch is set for 7:06 p.m.

