Monarchs' Offense Too Much for Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB - The Kansas City Monarchs (16-9) jumped out quickly 6-0 and cruised to an 8-2 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes (11-14) on Friday night at Shaw Park. The Monarchs had 16 hits, and all ten batters for Kansas City reached base safely.

The Monarchs scored single runs in each of the first two innings but then broke the game open with a four-run third. All the runs in that inning came with two outs. The Monarchs used RBI hits from designated hitter Gavin Collins, right fielder Keon Broxton, and a two-run single from second baseman Justin Wylie.

All the early damage was against Winnipeg starter Luis Ramirez (2-3). He lasted five innings, allowed 12 hits, seven runs (all earned). He walked one and struck out three.

The only tallies for Winnipeg were on a two-run double by second baseman Brynn Martinez in the fourth. He's reached base safely in 14 straight games. The bigger streak involving the Goldeyes was extended in the first inning by third baseman Dayson Croes who with an infield single is now at a 22-game hitting streak. He finished 2-4 with two singles. His streak is the longest in any of the MLB Partner Leagues.

Kansas City starter Brandon Finnegan (2-0) lasted five innings. He gave up six hits, two runs (both earned). He walked three and fanned six.

Both teams had relievers who worked four innings. The Monarchs Mike Hartman (1) pitched four innings and earned the save. He faced the minimum 12 batters. The right-hander walked one and struck out two. Josh Vincent from the Goldeyes worked four innings (longest for him as a Goldeye). He issued one four hits, allowed one run, and struck out three.

Kansas City left fielder Dylan Rosa led the Monarchs with his first four-hit game of the season.

The teams will meet Saturday at Shaw Park in the second of this scheduled three-game series. Left-hander Dalton Moats (2-2) will pitch for Kansas City while lefty Tyler Jandron (1-2) will take the ball for Winnipeg.

