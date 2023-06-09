Are You Ready for It? Saltdogs Announce 'Swiftdogs' Night June 30

LINCOLN, Nebraska - In partnership with Liberty First Credit Union, the Lincoln Saltdogs will officially change their team's name to the Lincoln 'Swiftdogs' for one night only for the Friday, June 30th game against the Sioux City Explorers.

Two separate pairs of tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at GEHA Field in Kansas City on July 8th will be given away at the Friday, June 30th game, courtesy of B107.3, RED 94.5 and Froggy98 (Broadcast House Media).

Fans must have a game ticket to the June 30th game and must be present to win the concert tickets. Game tickets may be purchased by visiting the Saltdogs box office located at Haymarket Park, by calling 402-474-BALL (2255), ordering online at www.saltdogs.com/swiftdogs/ or by listening for daily game ticket giveaways on B107.3, RED 94.5 and Froggy98.

"We are looking forward to our partnership with Broadcast House Media and Liberty First Credit Union to provide a memorable experience for two lucky fans that will be leaving the game with a pair of tickets to the sold-out Taylor Swift Eras Tour show in Kansas City," said Saltdogs President Charlie Meyer.

The entire game will feature a 'Swiftdogs' theme to coincide with the Taylor Swift concert ticket giveaways, complete with special themed walk-up music, concessions and fireworks show set to fan favorites to close out the evening.

All Swifties are encouraged to attend and dress up in their favorite Eras attire, and the 'Dogs will do the same by wearing special 'Swiftdogs' jerseys to be auctioned off post-game. Auction proceeds will benefit Homer's Heroes, a division within the Junior Saltdogs league for boys and girls with physical or intellectual disabilities, ages 5 to 17. In addition to the players wearing themed jerseys, a limited quantity of #13 'Swiftdogs' jerseys will be available for fans to purchase at the Saltdogs Souvenir Shop.

"We are so excited to partner with Lincoln Saltdogs and bring together baseball and entertainment in a way that Lincoln hasn't seen before," remarks Ami Graham, General Manager of B107.3, RED 94.5 and Froggy98 (Broadcast House Media). "From the time the gates open to the close of the fireworks show, it is going to be a full night of fun and we can't wait to send two different winners and their guests to see Taylor Swift at her sold out show in KC!"

For complete contest rules and details, please visit b1073.com/swiftdogs.

