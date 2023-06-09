Dogs Swept by Winnipeg, Lose in 11, 5-4

The Dogs came from behind, scoring a pair of ninth inning runs to force extras, but the Goldeyes walk it off on an RBI single from Andy Armstrong.

Chicago took the lead early for the third straight day, as Cody Bohanek brought home Josh Altmann with an RBI groundout in the second to give the Dogs a 1-0 lead. It would stay that way until the fifth, when Taylor Jackson would knock in Donivan Williams with a sacrifice fly to right and put Chicago up 2-0.

Winnipeg would finally break through against Dogs starter Nick Green in the seventh. A throwing error by Green, and RBI's from Dayson Croes and Armstrong would give the Goldeyes a 3-2 lead. Winnipeg would extend the lead to 4-2 in the eighth, on a solo home run off the bat of Brynn Martinez. In the ninth inning however, the Dogs wouldn't go quietly though as they strung together an RBI single from Luke Mangieri, three walks and an RBI fielders choice by Taylor Jackson to tie the game at four. On the groundball by Jackson, Williams was thrown out at home plate trying to score from second and give the Dogs the lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Winnipeg had a chance to win it with pinch runner Keith Torres at second, Max Murphy would drive a single to right field and Brennan Metzger made a strike to the plate, nabbing Torres at home for the final out of the inning.

The Goldeyes threatened again in the 10th as they had the bases loaded with one out and Martinez at the plate. The Dogs pulled the infield in, and Martinez hit a hard groundball to Mangieri at first. Luke fired home for the force and Mike Falsetti threw to Bohanek at third to retire Jackson Smith and turn the double play.

Winnipeg would get the game winner in the bottom of the 11th Andy Armstrong lined an 0-1 pitch down the right field line, scoring Brynn Martinez, who had started the inning at second base.

Green was solid for the Dogs on the mound, going 6.1 innings, allowing eight hits, two earned runs, walking one and striking out three, earning a no decision in his best start of the season. Joey Matulovich struck out eight in seven innings for the Goldeyes. R.J. Martinez earned the win with two shutout innings of relief, while Jonathan Cheshire suffered his first loss of the year for Chicago.

3 Keys to the Game-

The Dogs were not able to pick up the big hit tonight. They had Nick Heath on third with one out in the second and stranded him there. They also were unable to score "automatic runner" on second base in the 10th and 11th innings.

Power Outage-The Dogs managed 29 hits in the three-game series, but just two went for extra bases and both were in the fifth inning on Tuesday night. The last 17 Chicago hits were singles.

The Dogs have not been able to contain the reigning American Association MVP, Max Murphy. Murphy reached base five times last night (three hits, a walk and a HBP). For the series, he was 5-11 with a HR and three RBI and on the season, Murphy is 11-21 with four homeruns and 12 RBI in 6 games against the Dogs.

Next up for the Dogs is a three game series against the first place Fargo-Morehead RedHawks. Ryan O'Reilly (1-2 3.73) will take the hill for Chicago against Jake Dykhoff (0-2 6.40). First pitch is set for 7:02pm on AAbaseball.tv.

