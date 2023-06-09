Milkmen Take Series Opener

MILWAUKEE - The Sioux City Explorers couldn't overcome the Milwaukee Milkmen Friday night, dropping the game 5-2. The X's were held to just two hits in the first six innings as Christian Young (3-2) held the offense scoreless in picking up the win. The lack of offense led to Sioux City struggling to get runners in scoring position, while only mustering four hits during the entire game. The Milkmen are now 9-1 over their last ten games and hold first place in the East Division following the win.

X's starter Francys Peguero (0-1) and Milkmen starter Young both came out strong. The Milkmen scored first in the second, as Miguel Gomez led with a homer off Sioux City's Peguero before Bryan Torres made it a 2-0 game with an RBI single.

The Milkmen offense got going again in the bottom of the fifth, scoring a run on an RBI single off Peguero to make it 3-0 Milwaukee. The Sioux City offense continued to struggle in the sixth, while the Milkmen added two more runs off former MLB reliever Luis Madero, who was making his debut with the club, to make it 5-0.

The Explorers uncovered their offense in the seventh, with Chase Harris scoring on a sac fly from Jack Kelly to make it a 5-1 game. Brandon Brosher had a three up, three down bottom of the inning to keep the game within striking distance. In the eighth inning, Vince Fernandez sent a towering solo shot over the right field wall off Milkmen righty Peyton Gray to cut the Milwaukee lead to 5-2. Brosher continued to look strong, dealing a perfect eighth for the X's, but it was too little too late as Nate Hadley earned the save for Milwaukee sending the visitors down in order.

