Despite Loss, DockHounds Finish Homestead 4-2

Oconomowoc, Wis. - Lake Country will end the homestand with a 4-2 record despite losing tonight to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 4-0. A pitchers duel between Tyler Pike and Kevin McGovern ultimately went the way of the RedHawks and they win the series two games to one.

The DockHounds faced a tough task with McGovern, as the veteran lefty holds the record for the most wins, innings pitched and strikeouts in the history of the American Association. Tonight, McGovern added to those totals. The RedHawks starter went 8 innings, only allowing 5 hits and 0 runs, walking 1 and striking out 8.

Tyler Pike pitched better than his final stats would indicate, as the southpaw held Fargo-Moorhead to just 2 hits and 0 runs through his first 4 innings. In total, Pike went 6.1 innings, giving up 4 runs (2 earned) on 7 hits, walking 2 and striking out 8. Augie Voight and Austin Faith came out of the bullpen, and combined to hold the RedHawks scoreless in the final 2.2 frames.

With tonight's win Fargo-Moorhead improves to 15-8. With the loss, Lake Country falls to 9-14. Up next, the DockHounds will embark on a 9-game road-trip to face the Kane County Cougars, Lincoln Saltdogs and Gary-Southshore Railcats before returning home.

