RedHawks' Offense Explode in Win Against Dogs

June 9, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO, North Dakota - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks honored Doug Simunic and gave proper meaning to 'Fireworks Night' as they exploded for double digit runs in their 10-6 victory over the Chicago Dogs on a humid Friday night in early June.

The RedHawks jumped ahead early as Evan Alexander led off the bottom of the first inning with a double and would come around to score with a Dillon Thomas single for the game's opening salvo. Chicago would soon take the lead in the top of the third as they were able to piece together a couple of walks and hits to put up a couple of runs to make a 2-1 game.

Though the score would not stay that way for long as the game would be turned upside down in the bottom of the fourth inning with 11 RedHawk batters stepping up to the plate, slapping five hits and receiving three walks to score seven runs. Five of which were scored with two outs in the inning to put the RedHawks ahead 8-2.

Both teams traded blows in the sixth inning, each scoring two runs apiece as the Dogs got their contributions from a two-run home run over the right field wall and the RedHawks scoring theirs off wild pitches during back-to-back at bats.

Jake Dykhoff started on the mound for Fargo-Moorhead and collected his first career win as he pitched six innings, giving up four runs off six hits, allowing five walks and striking out four in the victory.

Chicago refused to go down without a fight as they were able to piece together another two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning with back-to-back base hits. However, Conner Richardson would come into relief following the second run scored and shut down the dogs the rest of the way, bringing the game to its final score of 10-6.

With the win, Fargo-Moorhead climbs to a 16-8 record and maintaining the half-game lead over the Kansas City Monarchs for the AAPB West Division lead. The RedHawks return to action tomorrow, Saturday June 10, as they will face off with the Dogs for game two of the weekend series. First pitch from Newman Outdoor Field is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.