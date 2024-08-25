Monarchs Launch Three Homers in Loss to Winnipeg

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Three home runs and a ninth-inning rally weren't quite enough for the Kansas City Monarchs to earn a series win.

Kansas City dropped their rubber game with the Winnipeg Goldeyes 6-5 at Legends Field.

Ross Adolph launched his team-leading 14th home run of the season in the first, and the Monarchs leveled back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning. Adolph finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Adolph's backside bomb gave the Monarchs a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Kansas City's outfielder lifted a leadoff home run to left field.

The round-tripper traveled 361 feet over the Home Run Patio wall.

The Goldeyes (51-41) responded with a two-out rally in the fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead. Miles Simimgton trounced a 389-foot triple to right-center field to give Winnipeg a 2-1 lead.

All-Stars Rob Emery and Dayson Croes plated two more runs in the inning. Croes finished 4-for-4 in the win.

The Monarchs got back on the board in the seventh. Hayden Jones delivered a sacrifice fly to left field to score Moisés Gómez from third base to make it 6-2 Goldeyes.

Kansas City nearly plated another run in the same frame. Bryan Aguilar flared a single down the right field line. Right fielder Max Murphy threw out Justin O'Conner before Jhailyn Ortiz touched home plate.

Frankie Tostado tagged another RBI in the eighth, cutting the Winnipeg lead to 6-3. The first baseman dribbled a ground-ball single for his team-leading 55th RBI of the year.

Ortiz and O'Conner delivered back-to-back home runs in the ninth on consecutive pitches. Ortiz destroyed a 442-foot home run out of the ballpark to cut the lead to 6-4.

The bomb marked Ortiz's first with Kansas City (42-51).

O'Conner responded with his third home run of the series on the next pitch. The former first-round draft pick connected for his fourth home run of the season into the Kansas City Kansas Community College bullpen.

Winnipeg closer Joey Steele settled back in to retire the next three batters to seal a Goldeyes win.

UP NEXT

The Monarchs open their final home series of the season on Tuesday against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Padded seats are $10 and regular seats are $5 for Fan Appreciation Week at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

