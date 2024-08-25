'Dogs Early Lead Doesn't Hold up in Series Finale

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs (35-57) put up five in the first but couldn't hold the lead as the Explorers (46-47) salvaged the series finale 10-6.

C Dalton Reeves reached three times including a three-run homer and a single to extend his hit streak to four. All three home runs for Reeves this season have been three-run shots.

INF Max Hewitt posted a three-hit performance with a trio of singles and driving in his 18th RBI of the season.

OF Zane Zurbrugg homered for the fifth time this season with a leadoff home run, his second leadoff homer.

The Saltdogs bats stayed hot to open the series finale putting up a five spot highlighted by Zurbrugg's leadoff solo homer and Reeves' three-run home run.

The Explorers chipped away at the lead scoring once in the second and fourth. In the fifth, however, Sioux City exploded for four runs highlighted by a go-ahead two-run home run.

The next inning the X's added on three more to extend the lead. OF Matt Pita would drive in a run in response on a double to end a nine-nothing scoring run.

Sioux City added one more in the eighth inning to reach double digits in the runs column.

Lincoln threatened in the ninth loading the bases with one out but came up empty as Sioux City took the series finale by a final of 10-6.

The Saltdogs open their final home series of the season on Tuesday night at 7:05 as the Cleburne Railroaders come to Lincoln for a three-game set from Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Nebraska.

