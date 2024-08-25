Goldeyes Take Series from Monarchs

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (51-41) moved back into a tie for first place with a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field Sunday afternoon. The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' win over the Sioux Falls Canaries means the Goldeyes and Canaries are even atop the American Association West Division Standings, while the RedHawks are in third place just a half game back.

Kansas City (42-51) took an early lead when centre fielder Ross Adolph led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run to left field.

Winnipeg stormed back with four runs in the third. With two out, left fielder Miles Simington hit a two-run triple off the base of the wall in right centre field. Third baseman Ramón Bramasco and right fielder Max Murphy came around to score and the Goldeyes led 2-1. Simington crossed the plate one pitch later as catcher Rob Emery doubled into the right field corner. Finally, second baseman Dayson Croes gave Winnipeg a three-run cushion when he brought Emery home with a bloop single to left.

The Goldeyes added single runs in the fourth and fifth innings on base hits by Bramasco and Croes.

The Monarchs began to mount a comeback in the seventh inning when left fielder Moisés Gómez trotted home on catcher Hayden Jones' sacrifice fly to left.

Back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the ninth inning by first baseman Jhailyn Ortiz and third baseman Justin O'Conner cut the Winnipeg lead to one but Joey Steele (S, 6) was able to retire the next three batters to secure the victory.

Goldeyes starter Zac Reininger (W, 9-5) gave up one run on just four hits in six innings of work. He struck out three and walked one.

Hunter McMahon (L, 3-4) went 4.1 innings and allowed all six Winnipeg runs on 12 hits.

The Goldeyes return home Monday at 6:30 p.m. CDT to begin their final homestand of the regular season with the first of three games against the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Blue Cross Park. Joey Matulovich (11-3, 2.15 ERA) will be on the mound for Winnipeg, while Ethan Hankins (0-2, 9.81 ERA) is expected to start for the RailCats.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The homestand will conclude with a four-game series against the Lincoln Saltdogs that gets underway Friday when one lucky fan will win a trip to Jamaica, and our final spectacular fireworks show of the season.

For information about Individual Game Tickets, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com. Fans are asked to monitor the Goldeyes' social media accounts in the coming days for details regarding playoff tickets.

