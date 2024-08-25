RedHawks Clinch Playoff Spot Behind Strong Outings from Davis, Alexander

FARGO - Colten Davis held the Sioux Falls Canaries to two runs and struck out four in 5.2 innings pitched Sunday evening to lead the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks to a 9-2 win at Newman Outdoor Field.

With the loss by the Kansas City Monarchs earlier in the day, the RedHawks (52-42) officially clinched a spot in the American Association's Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight season.

Davis threw 87 pitches before giving way to Garrett Alexander, who threw 2.1 hitless innings to earn the win for the RedHawks.

Tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the sixth, the home team peeled off seven unanswered runs to pick up a series win over the West Division leaders.

Juan Fernandez, Sam Dexter and Kona Quiggle each had two hits for the RedHawks and Ben Livorsi hit his first homer of the year. Dexter, Quiggle and Michael Hallquist each had two RBIs for Fargo-Moorhead.

Sunday was Honor Flight Day for the RedHawks, with the special jerseys worn by the team being auctioned off to support the Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota and Minnesota.

The RedHawks will now head on a seven-game road trip to Kansas City and Kane County to finish off the regular season.

Coming into the final week of the year, the RedHawks trail Winnipeg and Sioux Falls - both 51-41 - by a half game for the AAPB's West Division lead.

For the full 2024 RedHawks schedule, ticket and promotional information, call 701-235-6161 or visit www.fmredhawks.com.H8PR14MB7057namp_--

