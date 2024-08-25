Four Homers, Nile Ball Gem Highlight Big RedHawks' Win Over Canaries

American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks slammed four home runs and 16 hits on Saturday night and got a great outing from Nile Ball on their way to a 12-8 win over the Sioux Falls Canaries in front of 3,733 fans at Newman Outdoor Field.

The two teams combined to score at least one run in every inning except the first and eighth.

Alec Olund, Marcus Chiu, Ismael Alcantara and Sam Dexter all had three hits for Fargo-Moorhead and Juan Fernandez added two more. Olund, Chiu, Dexter and Peter Brookshaw all homered.

Nile Ball allowed only three hits and one run in six innings pitched on the mound. He lowered his ERA to 3.04 with the RedHawks this season.

Alcantara stole two bases in the win, bringing him five away from tying the American Association single-season record.

Fargo-Moorhead and Sioux Falls will finish their series on Sunday at 4 p.m.

