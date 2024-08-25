Birds Drop Series Finale in Fargo

Birds Drop Series Finale in Fargo

August 25, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Sioux Falls Canaries News Release


Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped their final road contest of the regular season, falling 9-2 at Fargo-Moorhead on Sunday

The RedHawks opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the third inning. Sioux Falls tied the game in the sixth on a Josh Rehwaldt solo homerun and an RBI double from Trevor Achenbach.

Fargo-Moorhead, though, scored three runs in the bottom half, three more in the seventh inning and another in the eighth to pull in front for good.

The Canaries are now 51-41 and return home for their final seven regular season contests.

