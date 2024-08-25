Birds Drop Series Finale in Fargo

August 25, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Fargo, ND - The Sioux Falls Canaries dropped their final road contest of the regular season, falling 9-2 at Fargo-Moorhead on Sunday

The RedHawks opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the third inning. Sioux Falls tied the game in the sixth on a Josh Rehwaldt solo homerun and an RBI double from Trevor Achenbach.

Fargo-Moorhead, though, scored three runs in the bottom half, three more in the seventh inning and another in the eighth to pull in front for good.

The Canaries are now 51-41 and return home for their final seven regular season contests.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.