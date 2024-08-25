Lincoln Clubs Out Win

August 25, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







Lincoln, Neb. - What was left of the Sioux City Explorers (45-47) positive momentum built coming into the series with the Lincoln Saltdogs (34-47) went up in smoke Saturday night in a 13-3 loss at Lincoln. The Saltdogs erased an early 1-0 deficit with an 18-hit offensive performance and a quality start from Zach Keenan (6-8) who tossed seven solid innings, holding the Explorers to just two earned runs.

The night got off to a good start for Sioux City. Justin Connell led off the game with a walk then stole second. John Nogowski reached on an infield single but shortstop Drew Devine threw wild to first base to send Connell around for a 1-0 lead.

The lead was short lived, however. Lincoln scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take the lead and never looked back. Zane Zurbrugg doubled off Jaren Jackson (2-6) to start the bottom of the first. Jackson got the first out of the inning on a fly to center from Kyle Battle but would hit Luke Roskam in the back with a pitch to put runners at first and second. Aaron Takacs would single to tie the game and was followed by a Matt Pita single to give Lincoln the 2-1 lead, scoring Roskam. The Saltdogs made it 3-1 on a wild pitch and dropped third strike on a strikeout of Dalton Reeves, scoring Takacs.

The game got out of hand in the fourth when the Saltdogs would chase Jackson from the game. The lefty retired the first batter of the inning then gave up a double to Drew Devine, a single from Max Hewitt and a two-RBI double from Dakota Connors to increase the lead to 5-1. Zurbrugg and Battle then followed with a pair of singles with Battle driving in Conners to make it 6-1. Roskam then cleared the bases with a double to put Lincoln in the driver's seat at 8-1. Kyle Bloor then came in to get the final out of the inning for the X's pen to temporarily slow the Saltdogs.

The X's got a solo home run from Nick Shumpert in the top of the fifth to make it 8-2. That and reliever Jeremey Goins striking out the side in the seventh were just two of the few highlights for Sioux City in the game.

Lincoln would get rolling again off Bloor in the sixth. Bloor issued back-to-back walks to start the inning to Connors and Zurbrugg. Battle then hit a three-run blast to left to grow the lead to 11-2. Nate Gercken came into the game for Bloor and got the final two outs yet gave up an RBI single to Devine to allow an inherited runner to score and to put the Saltdogs up 12-2. Lincoln added another run on a Devine double in the eighth with Sioux City scratching out two runs off Saltdogs reliever Tony Roca. Daniel Montano brought one run with a double in the eighth, and the second came in the ninth on a fielder's choice from Jake Ortega.

The final was 13-4. The X's still maintain a three-game lead over fifth place Kansas City for the final playoff spot in the American Association West Division after the Monarchs dropped their game tonight to Winnipeg.

