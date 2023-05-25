Monarchs Grind Out Win, Take Series Finale

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Runs, runs, and more runs was the name of the game in a thrilling series finale between the Milwaukee Milkmen and Kansas City Monarchs at Legends Field.

The Milkmen took an early lead, but the Monarchs had an answer every time. Eighth-inning home runs from Johneshwy Fargas and Chris Herrmann were the deciding factor in the 11-10 Kansas City victory.

The Milkmen struck first on the scoreboard with a solo shot from Gabriel Cancel that made it 1-0 Milwaukee early.

However, the Monarchs wasted no time scoring some runs thanks to an RBI double from Dylan Rosa. Then Olivier Basabe got his first RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly and it was 2-1 Monarchs after two innings.

Milwaukee then matched the Monarchs in the third inning with an RBI single from former T-Bone Roy Morales. Cancel was not done hitting homers just yet as he smashed his second of the evening, a three-run blast to make it 5-2.

Milkmen right fielder Justin Williams made it back-to-back homers with a solo shot on the next pitch, giving the Milkmen a 6-2 edge.

But here came the Monarchs with another run matching inning. Jacob Robson made it 6-3 with an RBI triple. Then, Chris Herrmann grounded out but Robson crossed the plate and it was 6-4 after three innings.

The Monarchs were not done yet, LJ Hatch continued his stellar hitting with an RBI double and Robson added another RBI with a sacrifice fly and it was all tied at six runs apiece after four.

The Monarchs added two more runs in the fifth to take an 8-6 advantage, capped off by a Dylan Rosa RBI double.

Milwaukee would snag another run in sixth and tie the game up in the eighth on a Delvin Zinn sacrifice fly.

Patrick Weigel entered the game for Kansas City with two out in the eighth, striking out both hitters he faced to leave the tying run stranded on third.

But just when it looked like fans could see extra baseball, Fargas destroyed a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth that gave the Monarchs a 9-8 lead.

A couple batters later, Herrmann delivered a two-run shot to right that gave the Monarchs a few insurance runs and an 11-8 lead heading into the ninth.

The Milkmen gave one final push in the top of the ninth. Cancel continued his productive game with a fielder's choice that drove in a run. Aaron Hill smoked an RBI double to center and just like that it was a one-run game.

After that final push, Weigel buckled down and ended the Milwaukee rally, striking out Rudy Martin to finish off a thrilling 11-10 victory of the series finale.

Weigel got the win (1-0), Jack Mahoney got the loss (0-2) and the Monarchs got their second series win of the 2023 season.

UP NEXT: The Monarchs head on the road to begin a three-game series against the Lake Country Dockhounds. Game one is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Friday evening.

