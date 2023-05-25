'Dogs Held Scoreless in Series Finale

LINCOLN, Neb. - RHP Josh Roeder allowed two runs over six and 2/3 innings, but the 'Dogs were shut out in a 2-0 loss to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Haymarket Park on Thursday night.

Roeder turned in Lincoln's (4-8) first quality start of the year, allowing eight hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

RedHawks CF Evan Alexander homered on the first pitch of the game after a 43-minute weather delay, and 1B Manuel Boscan followed that with a single. Later in the inning, 3B Leobaldo Pina hit a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

The Saltdogs had a season-low three hits, but 1B Yanio Perez had a single that extended his hitting streak to a team-best four games. 3B Luke Roskam and C Zack Miller also had hits in the game.

The RedHawks (7-5) took the series behind seven scoreless innings from RHP Davis Feldman. RHP Tanner Riley pitched a scoreless 8th inning and RHP Reid Burlingmair went 1-2-3 in the 9th for his league-leading sixth save.

LHP Steffon Moore pitched one and 1/3 scoreless innings, while RHP Ben Terwilliger tossed a scoreless 9th inning.

Thursday marked the second time this year the 'Dogs were shut out, and it came just one night after the 'Dogs beat the 'Hawks 8-0 to even the series.

The 'Dogs now hit the road for a quick three-game trip to Sioux City this weekend. First pitch on Friday against the Explorers is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and pregame coverage begins at 6:35 on KFOR 101.5 FM/1480 AM.

