Late Surge from Dockhounds Falls Short

The DockHounds entered Wednesday night's ballgame hoping to clinch their first series win of the season. The Hounds were unsuccessful however, falling to the Gary SouthShore Railcats by a score of 6-2 this evening.

Mike Shawaryn got the start on the mound for Lake Country, going 5 innings, allowing 8 hits and 4 runs, striking out 3 and walking 1. Shawaryn was followed in relief by Keisy Portorreal, Evan Kruczynski and Brady Kais who worked the final 1.1 innings for the DockHounds.

Lake Country's offense was shut down by RailCats starter Edward Cuello. Cuello pitched 6 innings, and only allowed 1 hit, and 0 runs, striking out 4 and only walking a single DockHounds hitter in the process. Manager Lamarr Rogers brought on Jack Eisenbarger, Joan Valdes and Ben Miller out of the bullpen to close out the win for Gary SouthShore. The only two runs Lake Country scored came off of Ben Miller in the 9th inning. Pat Adams had a 2-RBI double with two outs in the final frame to help the DockHounds avoid the shutout Wednesday night.

Offensively for the RailCats, Victor Nova was the star of the game for Gary. Nova finished the night reaching base 4 out of his 5 times at the plate on a 3-run homer in the 2nd inning, a single in the 4th and walks in the 8th and 9th innings as well. Additionally for the RailCats, Emmanuel Tapia also reached base three times, on two singles and an RBI double.

The Hounds will now turn their attention to a rubber match tomorrow morning. RHP Conor Fisk will take the mound for Lake Country, making his third start of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. from Wisconsin Brewing Company Park.

