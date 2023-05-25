Goldeyes Win Wild Affair in Tenth

May 25, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - In a game which combined for nine wild pitches it was appropriate that it ended on one. Winnipeg center fielder Javeyan Williams scampered home on a pitch in the dirt from Kane County's Keith Rogalla (0-2) in the bottom of the tenth giving the Goldeyes a 5-4 win over the Kane County Cougars. It was the second consecutive extra inning game in the series won by the hometown nine.

Box Score

It was tied at four going to the bottom of the tenth inning. With one out and the bases loaded, Winnipeg shortstop Andy Armstrong was at the plate when the wild pitch occurred. The ball got away not far back of the plate as Cougars catcher Daniel Wasinger retrieved it and threw to Rogalla covering the plate but Williams dived in safely.

Kane County trailed 1-0 going to the third inning but scored twice against Winnipeg starter Travis Seabrooke on a pair of wild pitches which made it 2-1 Cougars. The visitors added to the lead on a bases loaded two-run double by second baseman Josh Allen and that made it 4-1.

Winnipeg trailed 4-2 going to the seventh inning. And for the second straight night, the Goldeyes erased the difference specifically in the seventh and by the same batter--with runners at first and third and one out, designated hitter Jacob Bockelie tied the game on a two-run double to center field. The night before, he tied the game in the seventh with a two-run homer.

Neither team scored until Winnipeg's run in the tenth.

Seabrooke went four innings, he allowed four hits, four runs (all earned), he walked five, struck out four but offered four wild pitches. The unsung hero was Goldeyes reliever Josh Vincent who added to season-starting scoreless streak going three innings (plus), he struck out two and walked one. He has pitched ten scoreless innings this season. Marc-André Habeck went one shutout inning, Samuel Adames, and Cam Opp (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless frame. Winnipeg's bullpen has an ERA of 1.88 over its last 28 2/3 innings. And the 'pen has twirled ten shutout innings through the first two games of this series.

The Goldeyes will aim for the three-game sweep on Thursday morning with a scheduled 11:00 start. Kane County will start right-hander Jack Fox at 1-0 against Winnipeg lefty Tyler Jandron also 1-0.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Bockelie's 11 RBI's lead the team.

The last time Winnipeg played back-to-back extra inning games was May 21-22, 2021 versus Chicago. The Goldeyes were 1-1 in those contests.

Dayson Croes extended his hitting streak to eight games. He has 11 hits in that span along with eight RBI's.

Habeck has pitched four of the five games on this homestand.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.