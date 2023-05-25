Dogs Pound Out 18 Hits, Palm Pitches Gem in 12-0 Rout
May 25, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release
CLEBURNE, Tex. - In one of the most complete performances in franchise history, the Chicago Dogs routed the Cleburne Railroaders, 12-0, on Thursday night at La Moderna Field.
Starting pitcher Tyler Palm dealt a shutout in seven innings of work. The 6-foot-9 righty allowed just one hit all night, a Zach Nehrir single. Jonathan Cheshire pitched the final two innings, and Cleburne finished the evening with no runs on just two hits, both singles.
The Dogs offense set a new season-high for hits, with 18, bringing the series total to 36 runs on 46 hits in three wins at Cleburne. Ryan Lidge set the tone with a first-inning home run, and Cody Bohanek blasted one in the second inning.
Josh Altmann continued his scorching start to 2023 with two doubles and a triple, bringing his RBI total to 20 in just 12 games.
The now 9-3 Dogs featured at least one hit from every batter in the order and remain in first place in the East Division.
Trevor Lane will start tomorrow at 7:06 PM for Game Four at Cleburne. The broadcast will be available at both aabaseball.tv and the Dogs Radio Network: https://chicago-dogs-baseball-network.mixlr.com/
