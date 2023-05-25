Dogs Pound Out 18 Hits, Palm Pitches Gem in 12-0 Rout

May 25, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Chicago Dogs News Release







CLEBURNE, Tex. - In one of the most complete performances in franchise history, the Chicago Dogs routed the Cleburne Railroaders, 12-0, on Thursday night at La Moderna Field.

Starting pitcher Tyler Palm dealt a shutout in seven innings of work. The 6-foot-9 righty allowed just one hit all night, a Zach Nehrir single. Jonathan Cheshire pitched the final two innings, and Cleburne finished the evening with no runs on just two hits, both singles.

The Dogs offense set a new season-high for hits, with 18, bringing the series total to 36 runs on 46 hits in three wins at Cleburne. Ryan Lidge set the tone with a first-inning home run, and Cody Bohanek blasted one in the second inning.

Josh Altmann continued his scorching start to 2023 with two doubles and a triple, bringing his RBI total to 20 in just 12 games.

The now 9-3 Dogs featured at least one hit from every batter in the order and remain in first place in the East Division.

Trevor Lane will start tomorrow at 7:06 PM for Game Four at Cleburne. The broadcast will be available at both aabaseball.tv and the Dogs Radio Network: https://chicago-dogs-baseball-network.mixlr.com/

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.