Cougars Edge Goldeyes to Avoid Sweep

May 25, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - For the third straight game, the Winnipeg Goldeyes (6-6) played a one-run game, unfortunately on Thursday, it was on the wrong end in a Kane County Cougars (3-9) 3-2 win.

Both starting pitchers performed very well. Kane County righty Jack Fox (2-0) who co-led the American Association in wins last year with 11 earned his second victory of the season. He worked seven innings, allowed five hits, two runs (both earned) while walking three and striking out three.

The tough luck loss was suffered by Winnipeg lefty Tyler Jandron (1-1). After giving up three runs in the second inning on four straight hits, he retired 15 consecutive Cougars. He worked seven innings, allowed four hits, three runs (all earned). Jandron walked two and struck out seven. The seven innings and strikeouts were the most for a Goldeyes pitcher this season.

Winnipeg jumped on the board in the first inning. Third baseman Dayson Croes singled to left leading off. That extended his hitting streak to nine games. He eventually made his way to the plate on a single by first baseman Jacob Bockelie. That made it 1-0 Goldeyes.

However, the lead was short-lived. In the second inning, Cougars first baseman TJ Bennett led off with a single. Left fielder Dondrei Hubbard (1) followed, breaking a 1-20 drought with a two-run homer to left which put the visitors up 2-1. Immediately following Hubbard, right fielder Jonah Davis (2) homered to center field which made it 3-1 Kane County.

The Goldeyes got a run back in the fourth inning when catcher Hidekel Gonzlaez (4) homered to left field. That made it 3-2 Kane County. Gonzalez has homered in every series this season.

Daniel Bies (1) pitched two perfect innings for Kane County to notch the save. His five strikeout performance clinched the first save this season for any Cougar. Brandon Markland struck out three in two scoreless innings for Winnipeg. In the series, the Goldeyes bullpen pitched 12 shutout innings.

The final series of the opening homestand begins on Friday night at 6:30 against Sioux Falls. The probables are RHP D.J. Sharabi (0-2) for Sioux Falls against Winnipeg RHP Landen Bourassa (1-1). It's a scheduled three-game set concluding Sunday.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

GOLDEYES SCALES

The Goldeyes bullpen has allowed six runs in its last 30 2/3 innings (1.76 ERA).

Winnipeg shortstop Andy Armstrong's streak of reaching base safely in nine straight games ended.

Jandron in each of his first two starts has streaks of retiring 14 straight batters and 15 in a row. He set down 14 straight at Fargo on May 16.

Croes has 12 hits in his nine-game hitting streak.

Max Murphy's streak of either getting on base safely or having an RBI ended at 11 straight games. He was 0-4.

Bockelie had five RBI's in the three-game series, including a homer and double.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.