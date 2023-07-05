Monarchs Fall Short After Ninth-Inning Rally

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A two-out RBI double from Sioux Falls' Trevor Achenbach in the ninth inning was the game changer in the Canaries' 6-5 victory over the Monarchs at Legends Field Wednesday night.

The Monarchs fall to 31-18 but maintain their top spot in the West Division and the American Association overall. Kansas City is now 5-1 against Sioux Falls in 2023.

Sioux Falls started the scoring in the second inning. A Hunter Clanin walk loaded the bases and a wild pitch scored Achenbach who walked earlier in the inning. It was 1-0 Canaries after two innings.

The Canaries continued the scoring on a solo home run from Darnell Sweeney that made it 2-0 Canaries after three innings.

In the fourth inning, Clanin would ground out to score another run to make it 3-0. Wyatt Ulrich's RBI double made it 4-0 Canaries in the fourth.

The Monarchs came to life in the fourth inning. After loading the bases, LJ Hatch drew a walk to bring in Aaron Whitefield and make it 4-1. With the bases re-loaded, Odubel Herrera smashed an RBI double to make it 4-3 Canaries after four innings.

Jacob Robson drew a walk and stole second to set the table for Kansas City in the sixth. All-Star second baseman Justin Wylie drove him in with a leadoff single to tie the game at four.

Monarchs All-Star reliever Trey Jeans helped keep the game tied, throwing three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and struck out six without walking a batter.

Both teams would go quiet until the ninth inning. After loading the bases, Trevor Achenbach delivered a two-run double to put Sioux Falls up 6-4.

The Monarchs rallied in the ninth. A Chris Herrmann double and Brian O'Grady RBI single made it 6-5 with two out. But Canaries closer Charlie Hasty shut the door on the Monarchs to get his league-best 12th save in 2023.

Grant Gavin got the loss (4-2) and Jose Cruz got the win (4-1).

UP NEXT: The Monarchs begin a three-game road series versus the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. Game one is scheduled for Friday, July 7th at 7:02 PM.

