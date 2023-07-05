Monarchs Fall Short After Ninth-Inning Rally
July 5, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City Monarchs News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A two-out RBI double from Sioux Falls' Trevor Achenbach in the ninth inning was the game changer in the Canaries' 6-5 victory over the Monarchs at Legends Field Wednesday night.
The Monarchs fall to 31-18 but maintain their top spot in the West Division and the American Association overall. Kansas City is now 5-1 against Sioux Falls in 2023.
Sioux Falls started the scoring in the second inning. A Hunter Clanin walk loaded the bases and a wild pitch scored Achenbach who walked earlier in the inning. It was 1-0 Canaries after two innings.
The Canaries continued the scoring on a solo home run from Darnell Sweeney that made it 2-0 Canaries after three innings.
In the fourth inning, Clanin would ground out to score another run to make it 3-0. Wyatt Ulrich's RBI double made it 4-0 Canaries in the fourth.
The Monarchs came to life in the fourth inning. After loading the bases, LJ Hatch drew a walk to bring in Aaron Whitefield and make it 4-1. With the bases re-loaded, Odubel Herrera smashed an RBI double to make it 4-3 Canaries after four innings.
Jacob Robson drew a walk and stole second to set the table for Kansas City in the sixth. All-Star second baseman Justin Wylie drove him in with a leadoff single to tie the game at four.
Monarchs All-Star reliever Trey Jeans helped keep the game tied, throwing three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and struck out six without walking a batter.
Both teams would go quiet until the ninth inning. After loading the bases, Trevor Achenbach delivered a two-run double to put Sioux Falls up 6-4.
The Monarchs rallied in the ninth. A Chris Herrmann double and Brian O'Grady RBI single made it 6-5 with two out. But Canaries closer Charlie Hasty shut the door on the Monarchs to get his league-best 12th save in 2023.
Grant Gavin got the loss (4-2) and Jose Cruz got the win (4-1).
UP NEXT: The Monarchs begin a three-game road series versus the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. Game one is scheduled for Friday, July 7th at 7:02 PM.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from July 5, 2023
- 'Dogs Take Series in Cleburne Behind Bezdicek's Gem - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Achenbach's Ninth Inning Double Lifts Birds Past Kansas City - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Monarchs Fall Short After Ninth-Inning Rally - Kansas City Monarchs
- X's Catch Two Wins Over Fish - Sioux City Explorers
- Goldeyes Swept in Sioux City - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Dogs Defeat Kane County Cougars in Walk-Off Fashion - Chicago Dogs
- 'Strike out the Stigma' of Accessing Mental Health Services - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- DockHounds Get the Sparks Flying in Gary - Lake Country DockHounds
- July 11-13 Details Announced - Milwaukee Milkmen
- 'Dogs Walked-Off in Cleburne to Snap Streak - Lincoln Saltdogs
- RailCats' Game 2 Comeback Falls Just Short, DockHounds Sweep Doubleheader - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Dogs Fall to the Cougars in a Slugfest - Chicago Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.