DockHounds Get the Sparks Flying in Gary

Gary, Ind. - Sweeping the double header was the only way the Lake Country DockHounds could make up for the loss on Monday to the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

Lake Country didn't need a complete game shutout or to score the first 13 runs of the day, the DockHounds just needed two wins however they could get them.

Mike Shawaryn threw a complete game shutout in the DockHounds' 6-0 victory in game 1, and Lake Country picked up where they left off by scoring seven unanswered runs to begin the game, bringing the brooms out and taking the series in Gary.

After scoring a run in the first inning, Mike Shawaryn battled to hold the lead, digging his deepest in the fifth inning.

Victor Nova represented the tying run at third base with Thomas Greely as the go-ahead run at first. Michael Woodworth grounded the ball to Demetrius Sims at shortstop, who realized Nova broke late to home plate. He fired a strike to Jaxx Groshans at home to nab Nova and keep the advantage. The RailCats then loaded the bases for Gio Diaz, who has stolen 26 bases this season. He bounced a grounder to Sims' right. Blake Tiberi crashed to second base and was perfectly fed by Sims while crossing the bag to flawlessly turn a critical double play. Shawaryn howled on the mound after escaping a gigantic jam.

Shawaryn rolled another double play in sixth inning after Brian Rey's three-run blast followed a RBI-bunt single by Dustin Woodcock before striking out two in the bottom of the last to complete his first complete game shutout since he was with Triple-A Pawtucket Red Sox in 2018. Lake Country pitched just one complete game shutout in its 100 games in its inaugural season in 2022.

After doubling twice in game 1, Nick Banks towered his tenth home run off the top of the wall in right field to give Lake Country the early lead in game 2. Marcus Chiu ran on the pitch and raced home Woodcock's double, growing the margin still with no outs. Five runs in the fourth was plenty for Aaron Husson in his professional debut which included three strikeouts.

Jojanse Torres wrapped the bow on the DockHounds' doubleheader sweep on America's 247th birthday. He set a career-high with his fourth save of the season.

Lake Country will get two days off before returning to action at Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Friday against the Kane County Cougars at 6:35.

