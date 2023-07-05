Dogs Defeat Kane County Cougars in Walk-Off Fashion

ROSEMONT, ILL. - The Chicago Dogs get the series win in walk-off style!

Ben Livorsi's 10th-inning single to right field brings home Jesus Lujano, and the Dogs defeat the Kane County Cougars 4-3. It's the Dogs' first series win since June 21. The Dogs are now 25-24 and hold sole possession of third place in the American Association's eastern division.

Dogs starting pitcher Nick Green threw a strong seven innings and permitted five hits, three earned runs, one walk and threw eight strikeouts. His start continues with his recent success at Impact Field. Green has surrendered only five earned runs in his past 28.2 innings at home.

Overall, Green limited Kane County's success throughout his seven-inning start. Geen allowed three solo home runs, but only three other Cougars reached base.

Kane County starting pitcher Westin Muir lasted 5.0 innings and surrendered seven hits, three earned runs and issued five walks. It was the shortest start for Muir since June 18, when he also tossed five innings. The Dogs consistently put runners on base against Muir. His five walks were tied for the most in a start this season, and his one strikeout is the second-fewest punch-outs in a game.

All in all, the Dogs' offense handled one of the American Association's best starting pitchers really well.

Lujano had a successful day at the plate. He went 3-5, drove in Nick Heath twice and scored one run. Heath and Lujano had nearly identical appearances in the second and fifth innings. Heath walked in both at-bats, swiftly stole second base, then advanced home on a single from Lujano.

Heath reached four separate times against the Cougars. Heath was patient at the plate and walked three times, in addition to a ninth-inning single.

David Maberry continued his success against the Cougars this week. Maberry reached three times Wednesday, in addition to five times against Kane County Tuesday night.

Jonathan Cheshire was the only reliever to come out of the bullpen in the series finale. He tossed three innings of relief, struck out five Cougars and only allowed one hit.

Cheshire was especially dominant in the crucial 10th inning. Cheshire struck out the side, allowing the Dogs to walk it off in the bottom half of the frame.

The Dogs continue their season on Friday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The first pitch is at 6:30 p.m. at Sioux Falls Stadium.

