July 11-13 Details Announced

The Milwaukee Milkmen are set to return home Tuesday, July 11 and they're bringing a WONDERLAND to Franklin Field. From photo ops with Santa and interactive video games, there's something for everyone in the upcoming homestand!

Check out the AMAZING lineup coming soon:

TUE, JULY 11: SALVATION ARMY KICKOFF TO CHRISTMAS: Milwaukee Radio Personalities + Photo Ops with Santa & His Elves + Enchant Ticket Giveaway, presented by Feldco

WED, JULY 12: FAMILY-FRIENDLY PRO BASEBALL THATS UDDERLY DIFFERENT: Watch Bo Vine, Van, and Jim and their wacky antics plus TONS of amazing on-field games that are perfect for the whole family.

THU, JULY 13: VIDEO GAME NIGHT: Arcade Games + Power Card Giveaways + $1 Beer Night featuring Leinenkugel's Juicy Peach, presented by Dave & Buster's

