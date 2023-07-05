'Dogs Take Series in Cleburne Behind Bezdicek's Gem

CLEBURNE, Texas - LHP John Bezdicek allowed one run over six innings and the 'Dogs took their first series in Cleburne since August 2018 with a 6-1 win over the Railroaders in the finale on Wednesday night.

Bezdicek allowed just three hits with three walks and three strikeouts, and the 'Dogs (25-23) won for a sixth time in their last seven games.

Lincoln took a 3-0 lead in the 2nd inning. 3B Will Kengor made it 1-0 with an RBI double before LF Aaron Takacs made it two with an RBI single.

RF Connor Panas extended his hitting streak to 14 with an RBI double in to make it 3-0. Panas now has the longest hitting streak for a 'Dog since Christian Ibarra's 14-game hitting streak in 2019.

Cleburne (27-23) got one back in the 4th inning when C JJ Figueroa hit a two-out RBI single to make it 3-1.

The 'Dogs extended the lead to 5-1 with a two-out, two-run double from LF Aaron Takacs. Lincoln then took a 6-1 lead on C Luke Roskam's RBI single in the 9th inning.

Bezdicek got the win, while RHP Carter Hope struck out three batters in two scoreless innings. RHP R.J. Freure struck out all three hitters he faced in a scoreless 9th inning.

Roskam now has hits in nine straight games and is batting .500 over that span. CF Nick Anderson tied the 'Dogs season high with three walks and is second in the league with 46 this season.

Lincoln now has Thursday off before opening a three-game series in Gary, Indiana on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

