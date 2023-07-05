X's Catch Two Wins Over Fish

July 5, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux City Explorers News Release







SIOUX CITY, Iowa -It was a night of double wins for the Sioux City Explorers (24-25) on Wednesday as they completed the sweep of the Winnipeg Goldeyes (19-30) by taking both legs of the doubleheader 3-2 and 5-0. The Explorers took the lead late in Game One but dominated Game Two behind a complete game shutout from starter Solomon Bates (6-4).

Game One

Sioux City scored first in Game One when in the second inning X's Delvin Zinn hit into a groundout off Winnipeg starter Landen Bourassa (3-4), sending Wilfredo Gimenez home and making it a 1-0 game.

The Goldeyes responded in the third when Winnipeg's Keith Torres and Tra Holmes scored on a Max Murphy double off Explorers starter Austin Drury (1-2), giving the Goldeyes a 2-1 lead.

Sioux City tied it up in the fourth when X's Gimenez scored again on a groundout from Jake Sanford off Winnipeg's Bourassa, making it a 2-2 game. The Explorers overtook the Goldeyes for the lead in the bottom of the sixth when Sioux City's Jack Kelly scored on a Daniel Perez single, making it a 3-2 X's lead.

Explorers Sean Rackoski relieved Drury in the seventh and final inning of the game, helping Drury get his first win of the season and earning the save himself (8) by striking out the two batters he faced.

Game Two

Sioux City scored first once again in Game Two when X's Jake Sanford came home on an RBI triple from Chase Harris off Goldeyes starter Joey Matulovich (1-5), giving the Explorers an early 1-0 lead.

Sioux City's Vince Fernandez followed in the fourth with a leadoff home run off Winnipeg's Matulovich, extending the X's lead 2-0. In the sixth inning, Explorers Miguel Sierra and Jake Ortega both scored on a Delvin Zinn no-doubt three-run homer off Goldeyes reliever Cam Opp, making it 5-0 Sioux City.

X's Bates finished his complete game shutout by returning to the mound in the seventh and striking out one for the eight-strikeout win.

The Explorers homestand continues Thursday night July 6 with the Cleburne Railroaders with a first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for the season can be purchased online at XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.