Achenbach's Ninth Inning Double Lifts Birds Past Kansas City

July 5, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release







Kansas City, KS - Trevor Achenbach ripped a two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Canaries past Kansas City 6-5 on Wednesday.

Sioux Falls opened the scoring in the second inning when Achenbach raced home on a wild pitch and Darnell Sweeney crushed a leadoff solo homerun in the top of the third.

Hunter Clanin added to the lead with a sacrifice groundout in the fourth inning and Wyatt Ulrich followed with an RBI double.

The Monarchs responded with three runs in the bottom half before tying the game in the sixth inning with an RBI single.

Jordan Barth sparked a two-out rally in the top of the ninth with a bloop single before Jabari Henry walked and Mike Hart was hit by a pitch. That's when Achenbach smacked his two-run double that proved to be the game-winner.

Kansas City got a run back with a two-out single in the bottom half before Charlie Hasty induced a flyout to earn his league-leading 12th save.

Ulrich and Achenbach each finished with two hits as the Birds improve to 21-29 overall. The Canaries will open a seven-game homestand Friday night against Chicago.

