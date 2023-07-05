Achenbach's Ninth Inning Double Lifts Birds Past Kansas City
July 5, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Sioux Falls Canaries News Release
Kansas City, KS - Trevor Achenbach ripped a two-run double with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Canaries past Kansas City 6-5 on Wednesday.
Sioux Falls opened the scoring in the second inning when Achenbach raced home on a wild pitch and Darnell Sweeney crushed a leadoff solo homerun in the top of the third.
Hunter Clanin added to the lead with a sacrifice groundout in the fourth inning and Wyatt Ulrich followed with an RBI double.
The Monarchs responded with three runs in the bottom half before tying the game in the sixth inning with an RBI single.
Jordan Barth sparked a two-out rally in the top of the ninth with a bloop single before Jabari Henry walked and Mike Hart was hit by a pitch. That's when Achenbach smacked his two-run double that proved to be the game-winner.
Kansas City got a run back with a two-out single in the bottom half before Charlie Hasty induced a flyout to earn his league-leading 12th save.
Ulrich and Achenbach each finished with two hits as the Birds improve to 21-29 overall. The Canaries will open a seven-game homestand Friday night against Chicago.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from July 5, 2023
- 'Dogs Take Series in Cleburne Behind Bezdicek's Gem - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Achenbach's Ninth Inning Double Lifts Birds Past Kansas City - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Monarchs Fall Short After Ninth-Inning Rally - Kansas City Monarchs
- X's Catch Two Wins Over Fish - Sioux City Explorers
- Goldeyes Swept in Sioux City - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Dogs Defeat Kane County Cougars in Walk-Off Fashion - Chicago Dogs
- 'Strike out the Stigma' of Accessing Mental Health Services - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- DockHounds Get the Sparks Flying in Gary - Lake Country DockHounds
- July 11-13 Details Announced - Milwaukee Milkmen
- 'Dogs Walked-Off in Cleburne to Snap Streak - Lincoln Saltdogs
- RailCats' Game 2 Comeback Falls Just Short, DockHounds Sweep Doubleheader - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Dogs Fall to the Cougars in a Slugfest - Chicago Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.