Monarchs Fall in Series Opener

June 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Hayden Jones hit his third home run and Frankie Tostado collected two hits, but the Kansas City Monarchs lost 9-1 to the Sioux Falls Canaries in the first game of a three-game series from Sioux Falls Stadium Tuesday night.

The Canaries (14-7) scored two in the first and four in the third inning to take control against Monarchs starter Yefry Ramirez.

Jones' homer in the eighth was the only Monarchs run of the night.

Kansas City (12-10) and Sioux Falls meet again Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m.

Ramirez allowed six runs on five hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out five.

Nate Tellier took over in the sixth, throwing two scoreless innings before allowing a three-run home run to Jordan Barth to bring the game to its final score.

Canaries starter Seth Miller threw eight innings of one-run baseball in the second-longest outing of his pro career. He allowed six hits and one walk while striking out six.

Jackson Goddard will start Wednesday's game for Kansas City against Canaries starter Ryan Zimmerman. Fans can watch the game for free at AABaseball.tv and listen at 810WHB.com/Monarchs

