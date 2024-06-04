Goldeyes Fall to Kane County in Pitchers' Duel

WINNIPEG, MB - The Kane County Cougars (15-9) defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 1-0 at Blue Cross Park Tuesday evening.

Winnipeg (11-13) starter Landen Bourassa (L, 1-2) took a no-hitter into the seventh inning when he gave up a lead off home run to Kane County left fielder Je'Von Ward.

Bourassa went the distance, surrendering just two hits while striking out eight.

Cougars' starter Nick Belzer (W, 3-0) worked eight innings during which he allowed just four hits.

The Goldeyes began the bottom of the ninth with back-to-back singles by third baseman Dayson Croes and second baseman Jake McMurray, however Kane County closer and American Association saves leader Ryan Nutof (S, 8) retired the next three to end the ballgame.

"Pitching and defense were about as good as you can ask for," said skipper Logan Watkins. "It was a tough one for Landen, he deserved to win the game but that's baseball and it's a weird game sometimes and hopefully we can win the series tomorrow (Wednesday)."

The series concludes at 11:00 a.m. CDT Wednesday. Lefty Travis Seabrooke (1-1, 1.56 ERA) will start for Winnipeg with the Cougars sending right-hander Westin Muir (3-2, 5.66 ERA) to the mound.

Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 10:30. The game will also be broadcast in French on L'Univers de L'Info with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream of all games is available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

