Hernandez Clubs 2 Homers; 'Hounds Fall Late

June 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release







Lincoln, Nebraska - Never trailing until the final pitch, the Lake Country DockHounds dropped the series opener to the Lincoln Saltdogs 4-3 in ten innings.

Ryan Hernandez clubbed two home runs to left field in addition to Josh Altmann's mammoth dinger in his return to Lincoln.

Consequently, those were the only runs Lake Country was able to score.

With the game tied, the DockHounds had a leadoff runner at second in both the ninth and tenth innings, but failed to bring them home in both instances.

Woes with runners in scoring position continue to plague the team, batting sub-.200 in those spots with two outs.

Making things worse, Sterling Sharp departed with an injury during his fifth inning of work.

The bullpen followed and pitched effectively, allowing only one earned run across five innings.

The DockHounds will be back in action Wednesday night at 7:05 CT with John Swanda on the mound.

