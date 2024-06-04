Hernandez Clubs 2 Homers; 'Hounds Fall Late
June 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Lake Country DockHounds News Release
Lincoln, Nebraska - Never trailing until the final pitch, the Lake Country DockHounds dropped the series opener to the Lincoln Saltdogs 4-3 in ten innings.
Ryan Hernandez clubbed two home runs to left field in addition to Josh Altmann's mammoth dinger in his return to Lincoln.
Consequently, those were the only runs Lake Country was able to score.
With the game tied, the DockHounds had a leadoff runner at second in both the ninth and tenth innings, but failed to bring them home in both instances.
Woes with runners in scoring position continue to plague the team, batting sub-.200 in those spots with two outs.
Making things worse, Sterling Sharp departed with an injury during his fifth inning of work.
The bullpen followed and pitched effectively, allowing only one earned run across five innings.
The DockHounds will be back in action Wednesday night at 7:05 CT with John Swanda on the mound.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from June 4, 2024
- Hernandez Clubs 2 Homers; 'Hounds Fall Late - Lake Country DockHounds
- Explorers Add Pair of Left-Handers - Sioux City Explorers
- 'Dogs Walk off Dockhounds in Series Opener - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Matulovich Masterful as Goldeyes Tame Cougars - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Carter Aldrete Named Hitter of the Month in the American Association - Cleburne Railroaders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake Country DockHounds Stories
- Hernandez Clubs 2 Homers; 'Hounds Fall Late
- DockHounds Falter Late, Get Swept by Kane County
- DockHounds Snakebit by 4 Run Fourth, Drop Game Two against Cougars
- DockHounds Pounce Early, Struggle Late in Loss to Kane County
- Cesar Izturis Jr.: Growing up in the Majors