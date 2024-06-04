'Dogs Walk off Dockhounds in Series Opener

LINCOLN, NE - The Saltdogs never led in game one against the Dock Hounds until the final frame as Lincoln walked off Lake Country 4-3.

OF Aaron Takacs came through with his team-leading 18th RBI on a single that scored INF Drew Devine from second in the top of the 10th to give Lincoln their third win in four games.

INF Spencer Henson went deep for the second time this season with a solo blast in the fourth inning, he also added a single in a two-hit performance.

LHP Abdallah Aris tossed his first quality start of the season going six innings, surrendering six hits, three runs which were all earned, one walk, and struck out three batters.

Lake Country opened the scoring in the fourth with back-to-back solo homers to go up a pair, but Henson's solo shot cut the lead in half.

Lincoln would then add on another run when OF Zane Zurbrugg came around to score after reaching on an error thanks to an INF Alex Baeza double into left-center field to tie the game.

The DockHounds would take the lead back in the top of the of the sixth, but the Saltdogs would strike right back in the bottom half evening the game at three a piece.

No runs would score the rest of the regulation, so the series opener went to the extras. In the tenth, the 'Dogs found themselves in a bases-loaded, one-out scenario, but Baeza turned a double play after catching a line drive and tagging out the runner to end the inning.

In the bottom half, Takacs would be the only Saltdog needed in the batter's box and he drove home Devine with a single into right field to walk off the ball game.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Haymarket Park.

