Birds Down Kansas City for Third Consecutive Win

June 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Canaries never trailed Tuesday night, soaring past defending champion Kansas City 9-1 at the Bird Cage.

Josh Rehwaldt and Spencer Sarringar opened the scoring with back-to-back RBI singles in the first inning before the Birds batted around in the third. Trevor Achenbach ripped an RBI double and Derek Maiben drove in two more with a single. An error allowed another run to score and Sioux Falls led 6-0 after three innings.

Kansas City got a run back with a solo homerun in the top of the eighth before Jordan Barth belted a three-run shot in the bottom half.

Seth Mjller allowed a run over eight innings and struck out six to move his record to 2-0 while Rehwaldt paced the offense with three hits.

The Canaries (14-7) will look to clinch the series when the two teams meet again Wednesday at 6:35pm.

