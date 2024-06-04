Carter Aldrete Named Hitter of the Month in the American Association
June 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)
Cleburne Railroaders News Release
Cleburne, TX - The first month of the 2024 season in the American Association is in the books and one hitter stood above the rest. The Association named Cleburne's own, 2B Carter Aldrete, as the hitter of the month on Monday.
An impressive month of May for Aldrete featured a batting average of .329, 29 hits, and 19 RBI. Currently, Aldrete is tied for the third-most home runs in the league with seven which is the second-most on the Railroaders this season.
The Monterey, California native attended Arizona State University where in three seasons racked up 171 hits and 107 RBI before being drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 15th round of the 2019 MLB Amateur Draft.
The honored Railroader reached the AA level for the Giants in 2022 and played 104 games for the Richmond Flying Squirrels in 2023 before arriving in Cleburne and making his presence known in just 23 games.
