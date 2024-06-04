Explorers Add Pair of Left-Handers

June 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher Austin Drury

(Sioux City Explorers) Sioux City Explorers pitcher Austin Drury(Sioux City Explorers)

SIOUX CITY, IA - The Sioux City Explorers announced the team has signed a pair of left-handed pitchers in Austin Drury and Jaren Jackson. Both will be with the team tonight, and Drury is expected to get the starting nod for Sioux City when the club opens a three-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in Fargo.

The addition of Austin Drury brings back a key piece of the 2023 starting rotation that helped the Explorers grab a postseason spot. The native of Tampa was fantastic down the stretch for Sioux City and won four straight starts to close out the season, including a pair in the playoffs. He would finish the regular season with back-to-back quality starts on August 24 and 30, giving up just one earned run in 12 innings with 12 strikeouts. In the postseason he picked up two more wins, beating the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks on September 6 in Fargo, going five innings allowing one earned run on nine hits then beating the Kansas City Monarchs on September 11, giving up one earned run on two hits over 5.2 innings. Drury added another 12 strikeout outs in the postseason.

Drury finished strong in 2023 for Sioux City. He would allow just seven earned runs over his final seven starts, totaling 39.1 innings- good for a 1.61 ERA during that stretch. Drury would go 5-5 overall during the regular season in 20 starts with a 3.78 ERA. He struck out 98 while walking 53 in 109.1 innings.

The lefty spent the early part of this season in AAA Mexico. In Mexico he made six starts for Leon, going 1-4 in 20.1 innings and surrendering 34 hits and 25 earned runs. He would walk 15 and strikeout 16 and post a 11.07 ERA. Drury would make one start for Oaxaca, working in two innings and allowing three earned runs with two strikeouts.

Drury was drafted in the 34th round in 2018 by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of the University of North Florida and would spend four seasons in the Dodgers organization. He would reach AA Tulsa in 2022, throwing 37.1 IP with a 4.34 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 28 games.

Jaren Jackson is a true rookie who just wrapped up his college career at the University of New Mexico. A native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jackson spent two seasons at UNM after beginning his career at Pima Community College in Arizona. In two seasons with the Lobos, he pitched in 36 games, making eight starts. He would total 92 innings on the mound with 81 strikeouts over two seasons with two saves. In 2024 he was 3-5 with a 8.75 ERA in 47.1 innings with 49 strikeouts. Jackson did make the opening day start this season against Oregon State, going 3.1 with four strikeouts.

The Explorers open a three-game series tonight against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at 7:02 p.m. at Newman Outdoor Field.

For more information or for media requests, please feel free to reach out at 817-739-3693. Tickets for the season can be purchased online as XSBaseball.com, in person at the Lewis and Clark Park Box Office or by calling 712-277-WINS. You can catch all the X's action on aabaseball.tv and on radio at KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.