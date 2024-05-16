Monarchs Delight Home Crowd with 6-1 Win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - You only get one chance at a first impression. The Kansas City Monarchs brought their best to the diamond on Thursday night, producing a great team performance.

The Kansas City faithful did the rest, willing their Monarchs to a first home win at Legends Field.

Kansas City came alive late Thursday night, scoring six unanswered runs to defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes, 6-1, from Legends Field.

Three straight doubles in the sixth inning brought the near-3000 crowd to its feet. Ross Adolph, Josh Bissonette, and Travis Swaggerty all tagged two-baggers to score three consecutive runs.

"It was a blast, just cool to look out and see all the fans," Bissonette said. "It was loud. I'm hoping that can continue the rest of the season."

Bissonette finished 2-for-4 in the win, coming around to score the eventual game-winning run. The double was the 26-year-old's first RBI of the season.

"I feel like I've been having good at-bats, putting the ball in play," Bissonette said. "That's how baseball works, sometimes. You do the right things, sometimes the game will reward you."

The Monarchs' faithful collectively tensed in the Winnipeg (2-5) seventh inning, and collectively roaded its loudest cheer of the night moments later. Zack Leban emerged from the bullpen to collect an eight-pitch strikeout to leave three Goldeyes on, preserving the Monarchs' lead.

Leban gave a great first look for the Kansas City (4-2) crowd, striking out all four batters he faced.

J.C. Keys (2-0), Leban, and Jackson McClelland combined to throw four shutout innings, posting seven strikeouts.

The Kansas City pitchers, who gave up just one run on four hits, were helped out by some outstanding defense. Bissonette was at the heart throughout the night, making some web gems at shortstop.

The former Pittsburgh Pirates prospect ranged into shallow left field, lunging his left arm out to take a base hit away from Gio Brusa.

"It wasn't hit very hard, so I thought I had a play at it," Bissonette said. "I just kept running and stuck my glove out there, and got lucky."

One more big hurrah sealed a first home win of the year. Blake Rutherford demolished a 414-foot home run to right field to plate three more runs for KC.

Rutherford now leads the Western Division with nine RBI this season.

The Monarchs continue its 10-game home stand tomorrow at 6:35 PM. Tickets are available at monarchsbaseball.com.

