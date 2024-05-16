DockHounds Look for Sweep

On Wednesday night, the DockHounds outlasted the Chicago Dogs for the second game in a row, clinching their first series victory of the season.

Josh Altmann provided the largest spark for Lake Country offensively with a three-run shot that sailed over the left-centerfield wall in the fourth inning for the first runs of the evening. Although the Dogs managed to scratch out three runs of their own and tie the game in the sixth inning, the DockHounds responded in the eighth inning with a single to right field off the bat of Cesar Izturis, allowing Justin Connell to score. That hit proved to be the game-winner and the final run of the contest.

Lake Country's pitching staff held the Dogs to just three runs for the second consecutive night. Starting pitcher John Swanda led the way for the club, allowing only two runs in five innings of work and striking out eight. From there, bullpen arms Shelby Lackey and Zach King answered the bell by working out of high-leverage jams in the later innings.

Closer Alexis Rivero shut the door on the Dogs with a scoreless frame in the ninth. Reminiscent of last night's game, Rivero managed to secure the save with threatening traffic on the basepaths, paving the way for a 4-3 DockHounds victory.

Bryan Bonnell will take the bump for Lake Country in the third and final game of the series as the DockHounds will eye both a series-sweep and a .500 record for the year. First pitch will be at 11:05.

