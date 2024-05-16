Hometown Monarch Moats Heading to Cubs

May 16, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - A hometown Kansas City Monarch is taking the next step in his career.

Dalton Moats, a Kansas City, Missouri native and Park Hill High School graduate, has signed with the Chicago Cubs organization. He'll report to Double-A Tennessee.

"Excited to announce I'll be joining the Cubs organization this year and continuing the chase of the dream!" Moats said. "I want to thank the Monarchs for letting me hone my skills this past year and some change. I'll be forever grateful to have played for my hometown team."

Moats is the first Monarch to have his contract transferred to an MLB organization in 2024. Since manager Joe Calfapietra arrived in 2017, the Monarchs have sent more players to affiliated baseball than any other team in the American Association.

The Monarchs' home opener is Thursday at 6:35 p.m. from Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas.

"There's no doubt Dalton is deserving of this opportunity," Calfapietra said. "I really feel by watching him that he could move up the ladder, not just in a situational role, but in that middle role as a left-hander, he could really be effective, and truly have an opportunity to make some headway."

Calfapietra made it clear the Monarchs' ability to get players signed does not stop with Moats.

"This is not going to be the only player," Calfapietra said. "We feel that we have a number of players on our roster that are going to get other opportunities, whether that's with MLB organizations or in foreign leagues."

Moats was a mainstay of the Monarchs rotation in 2023, allowing two runs or fewer in nine of those 14 outings.

The lefty was outstanding in his only start of 2024, tossing five two-hit innings to earn the win on Sunday at Sioux City.

A 15th-round draft pick by Tampa Bay in 2016, Moats owns a career 3.57 ERA and walked just 2.7 batters per nine innings over six years of affiliated baseball. He spent 2022 at Triple-A Durham in the Rays organization.

The Monarchs kick off a 10-game, 11-day homestand on Thursday night against the Winnipeg Goldeyes. Fans can find tickets and more information at MonarchsBaseball.com or by calling 913-328-5618.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.