Kansas City Takes Series Opener from Goldeyes

May 16, 2024 - American Association (AA)

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Kansas City Monarchs defeated the Winnipeg Goldeyes 6-1 at Legends Field Thursday evening.

Winnipeg (2-5) opened the scoring in the top of the fourth inning when catcher Rob Emery hit a solo home run to right field, his first of the season.

Kansas City crossed the plate three times in the sixth - snapping the Goldeyes' 26-inning scoreless streak. Three consecutive doubles to right field by centre fielder Ross Adolph, shortstop Josh Bissonette, and right fielder Travis Swaggerty gave the Monarchs (4-2) a 2-1 lead. Third baseman Cameron Cannon would then bring Swaggerty in with a single that increased the lead to 3-1.

After the Goldeyes left the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning, the Monarchs put the game away in their half of the eighth when left fielder Blake Rutherford hit a three-run home run to right field.

J.C. Keys (W, 2-0) picked up the victory in relief of Kansas City starter Ashton Goudeau. Keys pitched a scoreless inning and two-thirds and did not allow a hit.

Zac Reininger (L, 0-2) allowed three runs on six hits over six innings of work while striking out four. Tasker Strobel entered in the seventh for Winnipeg and retired the Monarchs in order. Ryder Yakel surrendered the three runs in the eighth inning on Rutherford's four-bagger.

"For giving up six runs I thought we pitched well, but unfortunately we've had a tendency to give up a home run off a mistake pitch," Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins commented postgame. "Offensively, we just couldn't really get going today. The guys are still having really good at-bats facing good pitching."

The four-game series continues Friday at 6:35 p.m. CDT with Joey Matulovich (0-0, 1.50 ERA) starting for Winnipeg while Kansas City will respond with fellow right-hander Yefry Ramírez (0-0, 4.15 ERA). Trevor Curl will have the pregame show on CJNU 93.7 FM and cjnu.ca at 6:00. The game will also be streamed free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes' Home Opener at Blue Cross Park is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs.

