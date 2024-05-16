Rehwaldt Homers Twice, Birds Utilize Longball to Win Series Finale

Geneva, IL - The Sioux Falls Canaries belted four homeruns and pounded out 14 hits en route to a 10-6 victory over Kane County to cap a six-game season-opening roadtrip.

Wyatt Ulrich opened the game with a base hit and scored on a Jabari Henry RBI single. Josh Rehwaldt blasted a three-run homerun with two outs in the third inning to give the Birds a 4-0 lead.

Henry drew a walk with two outs in the fourth inning and raced home on a Jordan Barth double. Spencer Sarringar then smacked a two-run homerun before back-to-back solo shots from Rehwaldt and Trevor Achenbach gave Sioux Falls a nine-run lead.

Kane County responded with six unanswered runs and loaded the bases twice over the next three innings but a pair of timely double plays helped the Birds maintain a 9-6 lead.

Barth ripped an RBI single in the eighth inning to give the Canaries some insurance and Zach Veen followed by tossing a pair of scoreless innings while striking out four to secure the victory.

Rehwaldt finished with three hits while Ulrich, Henry, Sarringar and Achenbach each added two. The Canaries are now 4-2 and will open the home portion of the 2024 schedule Friday at 7:05pm against Fargo-Moorhead.

