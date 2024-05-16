How Sweep It Is

May 16, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Oconomowoc, Wisconsin - The DockHounds stormed back to complete the series sweep of the Chicago Dogs by a final score of 10-9 on Thursday afternoon after falling behind six runs in the inaugural half-inning of the contest.

Lake Country unleashed its power to the tune of a combined four doubles, three long balls, and seven runs during the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings. One of the biggest contributors was centerfielder Justin Connell who walked, doubled, and, eventually, homered to knot the game up in the seventh.

Josh Morgan and Marcus Chiu also joined the party with a tally of nine total bases between the two bats, but, the biggest hit came in the eighth when first baseman and cleanup batter Ryan Hernandez rocked a solo shot to give the DockHounds the lead once and for all.

Lake Country's bullpen also played a vital role in the victory, holding Chicago to one run, three hits, and one walk in the game's final four innings. Matt Mullenbach pitched a scoreless seventh, and Alan Carter earned the win by punching out four Dogs batters in scoreless eighth and ninth innings.

This comeback marks the largest in the brief history of the DockHounds organization and brings Lake Country all the way back to a .500 winning percentage on the season.

The club now travels to Gary, Indiana, where the DockHounds will begin a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore Railcats beginning on Friday. Sterling Sharp will take the mound for Lake Country with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 at U.S. Steel Yard.

