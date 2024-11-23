Moccasins Defeat Sea Wolves 6-3 in Richard Parent's Head Coaching Debut

MONROE, LA - The Monroe Moccasins rebounded on Friday night, securing a 6-3 victory over the Mississippi Sea Wolves at the Monroe Civic Center. The win marked the Moccasins' first home victory of the season and spoiled Richard Parent's head coaching debut with the Sea Wolves.

Despite the Sea Wolves outshooting the Moccasins 14-4 in the first period, the Moccasins struck first, with Dylan Hullaby scoring at 14:12 to give Monroe a 1-0 lead. The goal would be Hullaby's first in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) on a deflection in front of the net. Moccasins goaltender Markus Ekholm Rosen was exceptional, stopping all 14 shots in the opening frame.

The Sea Wolves responded in the second period, with Jay Croop tying the game at 9:58 on the power-play. However, Blake Anderson regained the lead for Monroe with two quick goals at 16:08 and 16:59, giving the Moccasins a 3-1 advantage. Dalton Anderson brought Mississippi within one goal with another power-play goal at 18:34. The Sea Wolves would continue to trail despite outshooting Monroe 13-7 in the period.

Monroe took control in the third period, scoring three unanswered goals. Declan Conway, Kyle Stevens and Seth Bacon were the goal scorers for Moccasins. Dalton Anderson netted his second power-play goal of the game for the Sea Wolves, but it was not enough to mount a comeback. The Moccasins cruised to a 6-3 victory.

With the win, the Moccasins ended a two-game losing streak, improving to 3-5-3-0-1 on the season. Meanwhile, the Sea Wolves dropped to 1-9-1-0-0, extending their losing streak to seven games. The two teams will meet again for two games in Mississippi, starting on November 27.

