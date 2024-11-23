Dragons Drop Shootout to Thunderbirds

William Lavalliere sparkled for 65 minutes on Saturday night, but his 37 saves were not enough as the Columbus River Dragons dropped a shootout decision to the Carolina Thunderbirds 3-2.

Lavalliere made several key saves along the way, including his best of the night with just 1:16 remaining in regulation, a glove stop on Gus Ford right on the doorstep to preserve the tie.

The River Dragons jumped in front 1-0 on a Hunter Bersani goal just 43 seconds into the first period, and then appeared to take a 2-0 lead on another Bersani deflection at 9:20. The goal was waived off by the officials as a high stick, and the period ended with Columbus in front by a goal.

In the second, Carolina borrowed a page from the Columbus playbook when they tied the game just 46 seconds into the second period on a goal by Joseph Kennedy. Columbus responded on a Nolan Slachetka goal at 8:19 from Alex Storjohann and Alexander Jmaeff to take a 2-1 lead to the locker room after 40 minutes.

Columbus appeared to have control of the third period until they were whistled for overlapping minor penalties, resulting in a five-on-three power play against. And just as they did on Friday night, the Thunderbirds once again converted on the advantage to tie the game at 2-2 thanks to a Jiri Pestuka shot through traffic that beat a screened Lavalliere.

With no scoring in overtime, the game went to a shootout where the only player to score in three rounds was Carolina's Roman Kraemer, giving the Thunderbirds the extra point.

Notes:

Carolina scored a five-on-three power play goal for the second straight game.

Bersani's goal just 43 seconds into the game is the fastest to start a game or any period by Columbus in 2024.

Justin MacDonald did not play and is listed as day-to-day with a lower body injury.

Columbus has yet to score a shootout goal in seven attempts this season.

Columbus is back in action at home on Wednesday, November 27 against the Baton Rouge Zydeco, their only trip into the Fountain City this season.

