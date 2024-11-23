Game Postponed

November 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Motor City Rockers News Release







Hey fans, unfortunately due to some technical issues tonight's game against the Watertown Wolves has been postponed to a TBD date. All tickets for tonight's game will be good for any future Rockers game this season. We apologize for this inconvenience.

