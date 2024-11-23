Binghamton's Streak Ends in Danbury

November 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury, CT - The Binghamton Black Bears fell to the Danbury Hat Tricks on the road Saturday night in their only game of the weekend, 7-4. Binghamton's four-game win streak comes to close as the Black Bears could not keep pace in the Saturday high scoring affair.

After being shutout for 120 minutes in their own arena, Danbury was on the board first just 90 seconds into the game. The Black Bears were able to tie the game thanks to Don Olivieri scoring on the game's first power play. However, the reoccurring theme of the night was Whenever Binghamton scored, Danbury answered. With five minutes remaining in the period, Danbury scored and reclaimed their one-goal lead going into the locker room up 2-1.

In the second period, Binghamton came out hot, as defenseman Dan Stone scored his second of the season just 34 seconds after the restart. Again, a minute later, the Hat Tricks reclaimed their lead with a goal of their own. Even though the Black Bears increased their pressure in the middle frame, it was the home team scoring two more goals, and Binghamton facing their largest deficit of the season, trailing 5-2 going into the third period.

Olivieri would strike again in the third period, tallying his second power play goal of the night to inch the Black Bears closer, but Danbury extended their lead again with a response. Late in the game Austin Thompson was able to make it two-goal game with a deflection, but Danbury added one more for good measure. Danbury wins 7-4 and ends the Binghamton win streak at four games, and wins in the Danbury Ice Arena at three.

