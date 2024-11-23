Sea Wolves Pepper Moccasins with Shots, Outscored 6-3

The Sea Wolves made their inaugural journey to Monroe to take on the Moccasins for the first of a three game set with the second two coming at home surrounding Thanksgiving.

Mississippi came out firing everything at the net, but couldn't find a way to get one past Ekholm-Rosen. The Se Wolves peppered the Moccasins netminder with 14 shots in period one, but it was Dylan Hullaby scoring his first pro goal at 14:12 of the first period off a faceoff that gave Monroe the 1-0 lead.

The second period was a similar story on the shots on goal, but four ended up in the back of the net. Jay Croop started off the scoring 9:58 into the period while on the power play redirecting an Andrew Stacy slapper from the point to tie the game at 1-1. Blake Anderson for the Moccasins had the answering goals as he found two quick ones past Trepanier to give Monroe their lead back at 3-1. However, the new look Sea Wolves howled back as Dalton Anderson buried one past Ekholm-Rosen to bring Mississippi back to within one, 3-2.

Declan Conway and Kyle Stevens found the back of the net in the first half of the third period before Dalton Anderson scored, once again on the power play from the top of the slot, to close the gap to 5-3. Despite a later power play opportunity the Sea Wolves couldn't find the back of the net giving up a shorthanded empty net goal to Seth Bacon in a 6-3 loss.

Trepanier stopped 14 of 20 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves return to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for a 4 game home stand beginning on Thanksgiving Eve against the Moccasins. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster.com, the app or at the box office.

