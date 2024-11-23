Prowlers Fall in Only Matchup with Monroe

November 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers gave up two goals in the third to drop their only game with the Monroe Moccasins 3-2 at Monroe Civic Center on November 23. Port Huron finishes its Louisiana road trip 0-2-1.

The Moccasins took the lead just 51 seconds into the contest when the puck popped out from behind the net to Declan Conway on the post. He put home his team-high ninth of the year.

Austin Fetterly responded at 6:28 of the first. Matt Graham took the puck to the net, fighting off a defender, and it slid to Fetterly waiting on the back post for a tap-in. Two and a half minutes later, Graham sauced a rink-wide feed to Fetterly from blue line to blue line and the Prowlers captain came in and fired a shot past Sean Kuhn for his second of the period and team-high seventh of the season.

That 2-1 score held until the third. Right off the jump, Monroe pinned Port Huron in its own end and forced a turnover. Helmer Oskarsson sent a pass down to Ben Stefanini all alone in front of Valtteri Nousiainen and he slid it home on the backhand to tie the score.

Later in the frame, Frank Steinway took a shot from the point that Nousiainen stopped but the rebound went right to an open Brad Reitter who put in the game winner.

Graham had two assists in his 400th career FPHL game while Nousiainen has dropped back-to-back starts after making 21 saves.

Oskarsson had two helpers of his own while Stefanini added an assist to his goal. Kuhn made 22 saves in the win.

The Prowlers return home for a showdown with the Motor City Rockers on Wednesday, November 27 at McMorran Place. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.