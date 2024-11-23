Hat Tricks Put up Seven Spot, Snap Four-Game Skid

November 23, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks







Aleksandr Gamzatov and Jonny Ruiz each scored twice and the Hat Tricks defeated the Binghamton Black Bears 7-4 to end a four-game skid at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday.

Gamzatov scored the game-winner at 1:26 in the second and had another in the first to become the second Hat Tricks skater this season with multiple two-goal outings, joining Chase Harwell with two. Gamzatov collected his third goal in the past four games and Gleb Bandurkin assisted on each of the two.

Ruiz scored the go-ahead goal 1:30 into the first and at 6:39 in the third to reach two goals in a game for the first time this season. Bandurkin posted his third of the season in the second with 9:21 left.

Danbury potted three unanswered goals in the second against its Empire Division rival, which it had yet to take down in three games since its 4-3 shootout win in Binghamton on Nov. 2.

