MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate: July 21, 2025
July 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Catch the future stars of Major League Soccer in action!
Tune in live to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, as 44 of the best young talents from across North America face off in an East vs. West showdown. Streaming Monday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. Central from Parmer Field, home of Austin FC II- only on the MLS YouTube channel.
Plus, join us in Austin to watch the game live- admission is free and open to the public. Don't miss your chance to see the next generation of stars take center stage MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate
Major League Soccer Stories from July 21, 2025
- RSL Future on Display: Parker and Hashimoto Spark in MLS NEXT All-Star Game - Real Salt Lake
- Atlanta United Waives Mateusz Klich - Atlanta United FC
- Nashville SC Notes Week of July 21, 2025 - Nashville SC
- St. Louis CITY SC Acquires South Korean International Forward Sangbin Jeong from Minnesota United - St. Louis City SC
- Minnesota United Acquires up to $2 Million from St. Louis City SC in Exchange for Forward Sang Bin Jeong - Minnesota United FC
- Evander and Miles Robinson Highlight MLS All-Star Festivities in Austin - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Timbers to Host Eleventh Annual Community Event 'Rose City Road Trip' Presented by Providence - Portland Timbers
- San Diego FC 2026 Season Ticket Memberships Now Available - San Diego FC
- Sporting KC Weekly - Sporting Kansas City
- LA Galaxy to Host Toluca in 2025 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup on October 1 - LA Galaxy
- Four CF Montréal Academy Players Called up to Canada U17 National Team - Club de Foot Montreal
- Toronto FC Opens BMO Field Pitch to Fans for the First Time - Toronto FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.