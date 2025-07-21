MLS NEXT All-Star Game Presented by Allstate: July 21, 2025

Catch the future stars of Major League Soccer in action!

Tune in live to the MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate, as 44 of the best young talents from across North America face off in an East vs. West showdown. Streaming Monday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m. Central from Parmer Field, home of Austin FC II- only on the MLS YouTube channel.

Plus, join us in Austin to watch the game live- admission is free and open to the public. Don't miss your chance to see the next generation of stars take center stage MLS NEXT All-Star Game presented by Allstate







