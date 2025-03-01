Sports stats



MLS San Diego FC

MLB Star Manny Machado in San Diego for Home Debut

March 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video


• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from March 1, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central