Missions Penultimate Homestand Begins Tuesday, August 22nd

August 18, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, August 22nd for their 11th homestand of the 2023 season. The Missions will be hosting a six-game series against the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) from Tuesday, August 22nd until Sunday, August 28th.

Tuesday, August 22 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

AARP Two Dollar Tuesday - Fans can purchase parking and outfield tickets for just $2. Domestic draft beers and sausage wraps will be $2 dollars. Bill Miller Sweet Tea and pizza slices from Sofia's will also be $2 dollars.

Wednesday, August 23 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night - Courtesy of Codeup, all active and retired military members can receive up to four free bullpen or outfield reserved tickets by showing their military ID at the 1st Base Box Office.

Military City - The Missions will take the field wearing their 'Military City' jerseys.

Thursday, August 24 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Taco Bell Value Night - Fans can purchase half-priced tickets and parking. At the game, enjoy $2 domestic draft beers, sodas, and Hot Dogs.

Flying Chanclas - The San Antonio Missions will take the field as their Flying Chanclas alter ego.

Friday, August 25 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Mamapeno T-Shirt Giveaway - Courtesy of TLC San Antonio Lasik, the first 1,500 fans will receive a souvenir t-shirt commemorating Mamapeno!

Postgame - Kids will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

Saturday, August 26 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Postgame Fireworks - Courtesy of Bud Light, fans can stay after the game to enjoy spectacular fireworks display!

Texas Lottery Lucky Row - One lucky row will receive free lottery tickets courtesy of the Texas Lottery (Ages 18+).

Sunday, August 27 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles - 1:05 p.m.

Gates open at 12:00 p.m.

Bark in the Park - Courtesy of North Park Subaru, fans will be allowed to bring their four-legged friends to Wolff Stadium to watch some Missions baseball!

Postgame - Kids and dogs will be allowed to run the bases after the game.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.